Ricky 'Rick' King

Ricky "Rick" C. King, 67, passed away suddenly at home Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was born April 28, 1952 in Midland to Floyd and Elva (Breu) King. Rick was a graduate of Midland High School and Delta College. He married Terri Habowski on March 12, 1980, in Texas and they had just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. Rick worked for The Dow Chemical Co. and later S.C. Johnson, retiring after 42 years in 2014. His work travels took him to Texas and Illinois before he returned to Michigan in 1985. Rick and his wife are also the owners of My Secret Garden, a successful retail store in downtown Bay City. Rick valued his family and helping others above all else. He was known by all he met as a mister fix it who could repair anything; and would lend those skills to anyone who needed them. Rick enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Terri; his two children, Austin and Tyler; his two grandchildren, Deacon and Bryson; his three brothers, Joe (Mary), Sid (Colleen), and JD (Maria); sister-in-law, Loretta; and many other extended family, friends, former-coworkers and many others whose lives he left a positive impression upon. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lonnie.

The family will be hosting a celebration of Rick's life at a later date for those who wish to reminisce and celebrate his life.





