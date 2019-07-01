Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert A. "Bob" Rutledge. View Sign Service Information Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland 4210 N. Saginaw Rd Midland , MI 48640 (989)-839-9966 Send Flowers Obituary





Robert ("Bob") Allen Rutledge, 82, born June 10, 1937, passed away June 29, 2019 in Midland. Bob was born and raised in Le Roy, Illinois, an only child of Charles and Estella Rutledge. After high school he joined the U.S. Army; while stationed in New Jersey, he met his wife of 56 years, Mary Carol Rutledge. Bob and Carol spent their honeymoon driving to Mesa, Arizona where they had their first home together and thereafter, they moved to Redondo Beach, California where they resided for 48 years before relocating to Midland, in 2009. Bob retired from Hughes Aircraft and enjoyed his morning walks along the beach where he met many friends with whom he shared morning coffee on the Redondo Pier. After moving to Midland, Bob quickly made more friends with whom he enjoyed morning walks and coffee. He was a very social and outgoing person and had a great sense of humor.Bob is survived by his four children, Chuck (Lynne) Rutledge of Midland, MI; Jean (Deborah) Rutledge of Memphis, TN; James A. Rutledge of Midland, MI; and Ann L. Rutledge of Memphis, TN.He greatly enjoyed his six grandchildren, Heather (Peter) Makar of Midland, MI; Kevin (Julia) Linn of Johnstown, CO; Steven (Samantha) Harter of Littleton, CO; Robert (Ashley) Rutledge of Midland; Jonathan (Shawna) Rutledge of Midland, MI; and James Anthony Rutledge of Midland, MI.He also leaves behind eight great-grandchildren, all of which brought him much joy. Peter Makar, VI ("Sixy"), Penelope Makar, Robert C. Rutledge, Jr., Wrenley Rae Rutledge, Haylee A. Harter, Maya E. Harter, Daniel W. Harter, and Kadence Riley Linn.He is predeceased by his wife who he loved and missed dearly; he never missed a Sunday visit to her gravesite, and he will be laid to rest beside her during a memorial service planned for a later date.The family would like to acknowledge and thank Beverly Leipprandt for her companionship to our father, we are grateful he enjoyed his final years.A special acknowledgement to Diane and Michael Anthony for being a part of our parent's life.Memorials in Bob's name may be offered to MidMichigan Home Care and Hospice. Arrangements are under the care of the Wilson Miller Funeral Home. Personal messages of condolence maybe offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com

Published in Midland Daily News on July 1, 2019

