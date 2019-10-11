Robert B. Clipper, 94, of Midland, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at his residence surround by his family. The son of the late Carl and Alma (McDonald) Clipper was born in Midland, Oct. 13, 1924 where he was raised and educated and a 1942 graduate of Midland High School. Bob served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was employed by The Dow Chemical Co., retiring in 1985 after 43 years of service. Bob was a member of Memorial Presbyterian Church, enjoyed playing golf and received a hole in one in 1982 at Currie Golf Course, loved to play the guitar, travel, shot pool and play basketball. He also taught Sunday school.
Surviving is his wife of 76 years, the former Virginia M. Haskell, whom he married on Dec. 24, 1942 in Midland; son, Robert (June) Clipper; daughter, Kathy (Jerry) Freeman, Debra (Brian) Rodgers; grandchildren, Richard (April) Clipper, Robert (Angie) Clipper, Robin (Tom) Haley, Matthew (Jessica) Rodgers, Todd (Vanessa) Rodgers, Brad (Sarah) Rodgers, Krystal (Paul) Williams, Amber Freeman, Bandy Mason; 20 great-gradnchildren. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a great-grandchild; brother, Carl Clipper; sister, Betty Harper.
Funeral and committal services for Robert will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Wallace H. Mayton III officiating. Military funeral honors will be conducted at the funeral home by the U.S. Army and the Midland Area Veterans. Interment will be in Midland City Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6-8 p.m. and then on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be offered to Care Team Hospice or Memorial Presbyterian Church. Personal messages of condolence can be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com