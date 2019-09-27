Robert Virgil Bailey, 83, of Coleman, died at home, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born Jan. 14, 1936 in Pontiac, the son of the late David and Genevieve (Hillis) Bailey. Robert married Joyce A. Cole, July 4, 1960. During his working career, he drove gravel trains throughout the state of Michigan, and for the last few years he was employed at Gordon Sales and Service, picking up and delivering vehicles. He enjoyed spending time with his family.



Survivors include his wife, Joyce of Coleman; children, Tim Cole of Mount Morris, Jim and Diane Bailey of Coleman, Buck Bailey of Coleman, Theresa and Tim Page of Coleman, Billy Bailey of Mount Morris; 29 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Crawford; and mother-in-law, Mabel Pruitt.



Funeral and committal services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and on Sunday starting at 1 p.m. until the time of services.