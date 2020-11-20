Robert C. Bosio
Robert Curtis Bosio passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. He recently relocated to Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to be closer to his family.
He was born in Highland Park near Detroit, Michigan on March 12, 1951 to August and Ellen Bosio (Johnson). He was an excellent student and also enjoyed all of the music and sports available in that area. Robert graduated top of his class from Redford Union High School in 1969. Following graduation, he attended and completed both a bachelors and masters degrees in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan Technological University in 1974.
He started working at Michigan Division of Dow Chemical in 1975. He worked in various roles mostly related to project management until his retirement in 2013.
Robert married Gail Staisil in 1973 and they had two sons together. He was heavily involved in their activities growing up especially coaching soccer and Boy Scouts. Both sons achieved the rank of Eagle just as he had. He also enjoyed running, cross country skiing, camping, fishing, and golfing.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents. Robert is survived by three sisters, Elizabeth (David) Johnson of Brighton, Michigan; Linda Birmingham of Flat Rock, Michigan; Kathryn (Tim) Udenberg of St Croix Wisconsin. Robert is survived by his sons, Ryan Bosio and wife Sandy of Memphis, Tennessee and Kris Bosio and wife Lisa of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. He is also survived by several grandchildren, Emma and Lauren (Fond du Lac, Wisconsin) and Quinton and Clay (Memphis, Tennessee).
Robert suffered from heart issues for the last part of his life. The various episodes would sideline him for a bit but then would get back to volunteering at Midland Senior Center, Midland Center for the Arts, Blessed Sacrament Church, and the Knights of Columbus.
Memorials to Robert can be made to Blessed Sacrament Church in Midland or to the American Heart Foundation
