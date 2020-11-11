Robert Campbell
Robert Campbell, 87, passed away Nov. 5, 2020, in Grand Rapids. Bob was born in Boise City, Okla. on July 29, 1933, to the late Ruby Marie Cain.
He was a soldier of The Salvation Army, Fulton Heights Citadel Church. He was also a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran and served during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards and billiards, volunteering and spending time in nature.
He is survived by his son, Robert W. Campbell; daughter, Laurie Campbell; daughter-in-law, Tammy Campbell; granddaughters, Ahmetia, Katerina, and Abbegayle; and grandson, Jake.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Opal Campbell; and brothers, Kenny and Jerry Campbell.
A memorial service will be held at 1p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 via Zoom. Captains Mika and Grace Roinila will officiating. To attend, please log in at:https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81019946174?pwd=V3d6Y2x6T2xxYTZWa0VRMXczUkVhdz09
Meeting number 810 1994 6174 Passcode 943674
Arrangements were made with Cremation Society of Mid Michigan.