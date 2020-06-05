Robert Cooney
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Cooney
Robert "Bob" Cooney, 93, of Midland, and formerly of Warren, Mich., died early Monday morning, June 1, 2020 at his home surround by his loving family. He was born June 24, 1926 in Detroit, son of the late John and Irene (Louzon) Cooney. Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army with the 775th Tank battalion stationed in the Philippines. He had also served as radio operator helping planes find their way home. After the war Bob owned his own television repair shop and worked for Chrysler in the automation department. On Feb. 19, 1966 he married the former Theresa Frys in Detroit. She survives him. He was also employed by Airco Welding in Detroit for many years and went on to be co-owner of Baker's Gas and Welding in Lincoln Park until his retirement in 1988. Shortly after retirement he and Theresa moved to Midland and started to develop their property which he referred to as paradise. Bob was always building something, whether it was toys for the kids, furniture for the family or projects around the house. He was funny and enjoyed hassling people in a playful manner. He always made time for his family and often could be found out playing with his children after work.
Surviving besides his wife, Theresa of over 54 years; are his four children; grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his three brothers and six sisters.
A private family celebration of life will take place at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences to the family may be expressed through waresmithwoolever.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 631-2292
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved