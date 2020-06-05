Robert Cooney
Robert "Bob" Cooney, 93, of Midland, and formerly of Warren, Mich., died early Monday morning, June 1, 2020 at his home surround by his loving family. He was born June 24, 1926 in Detroit, son of the late John and Irene (Louzon) Cooney. Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army with the 775th Tank battalion stationed in the Philippines. He had also served as radio operator helping planes find their way home. After the war Bob owned his own television repair shop and worked for Chrysler in the automation department. On Feb. 19, 1966 he married the former Theresa Frys in Detroit. She survives him. He was also employed by Airco Welding in Detroit for many years and went on to be co-owner of Baker's Gas and Welding in Lincoln Park until his retirement in 1988. Shortly after retirement he and Theresa moved to Midland and started to develop their property which he referred to as paradise. Bob was always building something, whether it was toys for the kids, furniture for the family or projects around the house. He was funny and enjoyed hassling people in a playful manner. He always made time for his family and often could be found out playing with his children after work.
Surviving besides his wife, Theresa of over 54 years; are his four children; grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his three brothers and six sisters.
A private family celebration of life will take place at a later date. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences to the family may be expressed through waresmithwoolever.com
Published in Midland Daily News on Jun. 5, 2020.