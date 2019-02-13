Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert D. Brugger. View Sign





Robert Dean Brugger was born August 27, 1942 in Gladwin, Mich., to John and Vivian (nee Mishler) Brugger. He attended Coleman High School (class of 1960), where he played baseball, basketball and football. Bob served five years in the Navy, then graduated from Central Michigan University, where he met his wife, Jane. They married on January 27, 1973 in New Jersey. He earned his master's degree in economics from the University of Miami, where he and Jane spent five years living on a sailboat before starting their family and beginning a lifelong career in the telecommunications industry with GTE. Throughout his career, he exemplified integrity and a good work ethic, while always putting his family first.



An avid golfer, sailor and fisherman, Bob spent much of his free time on the links, dropping two hole-in-ones. He remained a sports enthusiast throughout his life, always attending his children's games (including a few times being asked by the referee to support the team from the parking lot!). From his earliest days, Bob loved music, often singing, whistling or humming along to his favorite songs, even as he began to forget the lyrics. In his final days, with his brilliant mind suffering the effects of disease, he was still singing to his family and caretakers.



He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jane; children, Kristiana, Joshua and his wife Lauren, and Hilary; grandchildren, Joshua and Adalyn; and siblings, Paul and Kathryn Brugger, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Aden.



A celebration of his life will be held in early June in Ocean Grove, N.J. Donations in memory of Bob can be made to the via the following link: Robert "Bob" Brugger, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away in the early hours of February 10, 2019 at the age of 76, after a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's.Robert Dean Brugger was born August 27, 1942 in Gladwin, Mich., to John and Vivian (nee Mishler) Brugger. He attended Coleman High School (class of 1960), where he played baseball, basketball and football. Bob served five years in the Navy, then graduated from Central Michigan University, where he met his wife, Jane. They married on January 27, 1973 in New Jersey. He earned his master's degree in economics from the University of Miami, where he and Jane spent five years living on a sailboat before starting their family and beginning a lifelong career in the telecommunications industry with GTE. Throughout his career, he exemplified integrity and a good work ethic, while always putting his family first.An avid golfer, sailor and fisherman, Bob spent much of his free time on the links, dropping two hole-in-ones. He remained a sports enthusiast throughout his life, always attending his children's games (including a few times being asked by the referee to support the team from the parking lot!). From his earliest days, Bob loved music, often singing, whistling or humming along to his favorite songs, even as he began to forget the lyrics. In his final days, with his brilliant mind suffering the effects of disease, he was still singing to his family and caretakers.He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jane; children, Kristiana, Joshua and his wife Lauren, and Hilary; grandchildren, Joshua and Adalyn; and siblings, Paul and Kathryn Brugger, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Aden.A celebration of his life will be held in early June in Ocean Grove, N.J. Donations in memory of Bob can be made to the via the following link: http://act.alz.org/goto/Robert_Brugger

Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.