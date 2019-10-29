Robert D. Green, 93, of Midland, died Thursday morning, Oct. 24, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center. He was born May 24, 1926 in Midland, son of the late Daniel T. and Hazel (Sorg) Green. Robert was a graduate of Midland High School class of 1944. After high school, Robert enlisted in the U.S. Army
and upon returning from the military he was employed as a blacksmith
for The Dow Chemical Co. for 42 years. On Feb. 4, 1945 he married the former Margaret Armstrong in Midland and after 59 years of marriage, Margaret died on July 13, 2004.
Robert is survived by his sons, Mark (Kathie) Green of Sanford, Steven (Phyllis) Green of New Mexico, Tom (Janet) Green of Beaverton; daughters, Barbara (Vern) Simons of Shepherd, Julie (Dave) Smith of Indiana and Dawn (Blane) Boxey of Sanford; and "always like a daughter," Barb of New Mexico; 18 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Diane Green; his brother, George Green; and sister, Matilda Stellmacher.
Funeral services for Robert will take place 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at Holy Scripture Lutheran Church with Pastor Paul Schneider officiating. Interment will follow in the Sanford Cemetery. Robert's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. and at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the . The family wishes to give special thanks to Heather and Norm and their dedicated staff at Cascades Senior Living where Robert was lovingly cared for the past four years.