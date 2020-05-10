Robert D. Thrush
1939 - 2020
Robert D. Thrush Sr.
Robert Dean Thrush Sr., 80, of Sanford, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. Robert was born Aug. 16, 1939 to the late Hartley and Eunice (Guthrie) Thrush. Robert was one if nine children. He married Roxene (Spangler) Thrush on Sept. 3, 1960. She preceded him in death, Nov. 20, 2002.
In addition to his late wife, Robert was preceded in death by brothers, Richard, Joseph, Stanley and Warren Thrush; as well as one sister, Catherine (Thrush) Wellman. He is survived by one son, Robert Dean (Linda) Thrush Jr.; and grandchildren all of Midland; three sisters, Dorothy Spangler, Mary Helm and Sharon (Dennis) Spangler; many wonderful nieces, nephews; and his very special friends, Gary Myers and Caroline Fowler. Robert is also survived by his beloved dog, Max.
Funeral services will be private for family only due to COVID-19 restrictions. Burial will take place in Midland Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a charity of their choice in Robert's memory.



Published in Midland Daily News on May 10, 2020.
