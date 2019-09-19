Robert Eugene Gannon of Clearwater, Fla. went home to be with the Lord after he passed away suddenly from a heart attack on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at the age of 56. He was born Oct. 4, 1962 to Edward and Susan (Perrin) Gannon of Midland.



Rob worked as a police officer for the Big Rapids and Grand Rapids police departments for many years. We affectionately referred to him as "Rob-O-Cop" and used to tease him about sleeping with a police scanner in his bedroom. He trained in college to be an electrical engineer, but his passion was always police work. After retiring as a police officer, he moved to Florida where he was employed by the Hyatt Regency Beach Resort & Spa in Clearwater as a maintenance engineer.



His gentle soul and huge heart drew people to him; a great listener who always put people at ease. His love and talent for music provided hours of entertainment as he would sing and play his guitar. An avid outdoorsman, he spent time with his family and friends hunting and fishing.



Rob would say that he had three great accomplishments in his life: Allison, Kyle and Dillon Gannon – his three children who survive him. They were his pride and joy. He is also survived by four siblings, Rebecca (Gannon) Cole and husband Christopher, John Gannon and wife Stacey, Christine (Gannon) Voet and special friend Brent Kareus, Johanna (Gannon) Dreyer and husband Kurt; along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Gannon; and his mother, Susan (Perrin) Gannon.



A funeral service to celebrate Robert's life will be held at Memorial Presbyterian Church on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 1 p.m., officiated by The Rev. Wally Mayton. Flowers or donations to Rob's children may be sent to the attention of the Rev. Wally Mayton, Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1310 Ashman St, Midland, MI 48640.