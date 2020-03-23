Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Elgin "Bob" Bauder. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Elgin Bauder

Robert "Bob" Elgin Bauder, 82 of Midland, died Thursday night, March 19, 2020 at Saginaw Senior Care and Rehab. He was born December 1, 1937 in Midland, son of the late Joseph and Doris (Moore) Bauder. Bob grew up in Freeland and graduated from Arthur Hill High School in 1957. He served in the United States Air Force for 7 years as a Medic until his honorable discharge in 1964. On August 24, 1963, he married the former Anita Johnson in Amory, Mississippi.

Bob was an electrician by trade and traveled across the southern United States working wherever he was needed. He even played a role in the building of Epcot at Walt Disney World in Florida. Bob loved the south and spent 6 years traveling in a RV dividing his time between Michigan and Alabama.

He was a man of faith and proud member of Gideons International. He attended Via de Christo after which he assisted in numerous weekends. Being a veteran, Bob served as a member of the Midland Area Veterans Honor Guard.

He loved being outdoors and especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, and birdwatching. The only thing he could not quite figure out was how to keep the squirrels out of the birdfeeder.

Bob is survived by his wife Anita Bauder; children Robert Allen Bauder, Kimberly (Richard Ratell) Bauder, and Tanya (Jim) Evans; grandchildren Rachael (Phil) Lyon, Heather (Greg Riley) Leny, Joshua (Emily Maxwell) Leny, Nova Leny, and Megan Evans; as well as 5 great grandchildren.

Memorial service for Bob will take place later in the spring. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Gideons International or Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Directors.









