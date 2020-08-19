1/1
Robert Elgin Bauder
1937 - 2020
Robert Elgin Bauder
Robert "Bob" Elgin Bauder, 82 of Midland, died Thursday night, March 19, 2020 at Saginaw Senior Care and Rehab.
Memorial services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2206 Airfield Lane. Pastor Michael Sawicki will officiate with military honors being presented under the auspices of the Midland Area Veterans. Bob's family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Gideons International or Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.





Published in Midland Daily News on Aug. 19, 2020.
