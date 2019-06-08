Robert G. Staley Jr., 57, of Coleman, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather. Robert was the son of the late Robert and Eunice (Ihrke) Staley Sr. He loved to hunt, fish and play Playstation games with his grandchildren. His greatest pasttime in life was spending time with his family and friends, and the Murphy Racing Crew. He was a firefighter for both the Coleman Fire Department and Columbiaville Fire Department.



Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Cathy (Sischo) Staley of Coleman; children, Johnnie and Clyde Wesley of Kentucky, Robert and Catherine Staley III of Coleman, Joshua Staley of Clio, Cassandra Pratt, Darcie Staley and Chris Wilson of Coleman, Stephainie and Jeremiah Putman of Fostoria; grandchildren, Tristen, Emma, Sara, Lyllie, Daysi and Triton Staley, Memphis Putman, Carly, Elizabeth and Rachael Wesley, Farrah Wilson, Connor and Harlynn Vann, Izabella and Phillipp Sherington; brothers LeRoy and Rebecca Staley of Columbiaville, Terry and Kristina Staley of Mississippi; brother-in-law, the Rev. Ronald and Pam Sischo of Lake City; sister-in-law, Debby and Steven Hocksema of Imlay City; niece and nephew, Amanda and Christopher Staley; dear friends, Mark and Deanna Brock, Donald Brock, Robert and Dani Zieroff and family. Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Yvonne Staley; in-laws, Jack and Shirley Sischo; and dear friends, Jay and Doris Brock.



Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. with the Rev. Les Wesley officiating. Burial will take place in Warren Township Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services.