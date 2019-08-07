Robert "Bob" George Zimmer, son of John and Helen Zimmer, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 from natural causes at his home in Midland.



He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna; children, Jill (Christopher) and Jim (Jessica) Zimmer; siblings, JoAnn Zimmer, Janice Pavka and Jon Zimmer; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his older brother, William "Bill" Zimmer.



Bob was an avid fan of racing of all types and participated in enduro, street, stock car and snowmobile racing. He also had a great love for classic cars including his best of show winning '64 Plymouth Sport Fury.



His career was spent managing auto parts stores, running a video rental business with Donna and consulting as an energy inspector.



Those wishing to honor Bob's life may attend his memorial celebration to be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at their home in Midland.