Robert Gordon Powers
Robert Gordon Powers Sr., 94, died peacefully of natural causes Sept. 17, 2020, surrounded by his wife of 73 years, Lorna Dorothea Jones Powers, 93, and all his children.
Gordon, as he was called, served in the Army Air Force during World War II, and then attended Graceland College in Iowa on the GI Bill. While there he met Lorna, and they became engaged within the year. Their marriage on Sept. 5, 1947 was the beginning of many years of happy family life. Gordon continued his education at Central Michigan University, graduating with a B.S. degree in education, followed by an M.S. plus 30. He taught school in Sanford, Bullock Creek, Hope and then for several years in Saginaw before he began counseling students there, continuing until his retirement in 1987.
Gordon habitually worked at many second and third jobs and summers in diverse fields such as school bus driver, postal worker, construction, painting, roofing, road work and for many years he worked summers at the Midland Community Center.
Together, he and Lorna cared for their family with great love and found time to care for their parents and siblings whenever needed. He was beloved, a steady and insightful presence, generous and concerned always.
He is survived by Lorna; son, Charles Michael Powers and his wife Laura of Sand Lake, Mich.; and his three daughters, Kerry Lorraine Hardy and husband Herbert. Julie Catherine Smith and Barbara Dorothea McGee, all of Midland; nine grandchildren, including Melinda Sue McGee, whom Lorna and Gordon helped raise; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, infant Stephen Mark, and Robert Gordon Jr.; his parents; and three older brothers.
Gordon lived a happy and fulfilling life. His wife and family are grateful to have had him so long. Since they cannot have a memorial gathering at this time, they would love for family and friends to jot down a memory and send it through the care of Ware-Smith-Woolover Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler Road, or www.wswfh.com/obituaries