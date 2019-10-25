Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Gray. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Wayne Gray "Bob," 87 passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Balfour Assisted Living in Louisville, Colorado.



Bob is survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbara; his children, Patti (Jeff) Elsen, Richard (Stacia) Gray, Debra (Steve) Makowski, Martha (Steve) Lanaghen and Brooke Zimmers; his sister, Margaret (Bruce) Vickery; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Edward and Gertrude Rohrmoser Gray; and his wife, Sue Gray.



Bob was born March 4, 1932 in Ludington, Michigan. The family moved to Manistee in 1938. Bob graduated from from Culver Military Academy in Culver, Indiana, and Colorado State University. He married Sue Conley from Denver, Colorado in March of 1954. He served in the U.S. Air Force at Buckley Air Force Base, Aurora, Colorado and moved to Midland, Michigan in 1957 where he raised his family and enjoyed his career as a Product Manager for The Dow Chemical Co. After the passing of his wife, Sue, in 1976 Bob found solace in Jackson Hole Wyoming where he met Barbara Zimmers. They were married in 1979. Bob continued his career with Dow Chemical living in Omaha, Nebraska and Littleton, Colorado. He retired in 1984 And moved full time to Jackson Hole. Eventually Bob moved to Tubac and subsequently Oro Valley, Arizona. He moved to Louisville, Colo., in 2018.



Bob enjoyed traveling and loved the outdoors. He was an avid horseman, hunter, golfer and skier. He was a master craftsman and loved working with his hands. Most of all, Bob was a loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather.



A private celebration of life will be at a future date in his home town of Manistee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lake Bluff Farms, Inc., P.O. Box 247, Manistee, MI 49660.

