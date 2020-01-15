Robert J. Ballard, 83, of Coleman, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was born in Flint, April 29, 1936 the son of the late Lester and Edna (Penill) Ballard. Robert J. Ballard married Verna R. Shafer, March 1, 1960 in Evart. He retired from Coleman Community Schools in 1992 after 20 years of employment. Bob enjoyed wildlife: birdwatching and fishing. Family was very important to him and spending time with his grandkids was greatest pleasure.



Survivors include his wife of almost 60 years, Verna; children, Mike and June Shafer of Midland, Deb and Jesse Finney of Coleman, Rick and Flo Ballard of Warren, Tammy and Henry Moore of Coleman, Sharon Long and Bud of Coleman, Robert and Cindy Ballard of Coleman, Patsy and Tim Spaulding of Coleman, Sally Ballard of Coleman; 28 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters, Peggy Cameron of Gladwin, Donna Benchley of Beaverton; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Ryan M. Long; brothers, Don and Paul; and a sister, Geneva.



Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Coleman Wesleyan Church with Pastor Kris Remington officiating. A luncheon will follow. Friends may call at the church on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. until the time of services. Contributions may be directed to MidMichigan Home Care. O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.