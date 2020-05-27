Robert James Thomas
1938 - 2020
Robert James Thomas
Robert "Bob" Thomas, 81, died on March 24, 2020, from complications of Alzheimer's. He was born May 19, 1938, to Robert H. Thomas and Pearl Thomas of Iron River, Michigan. Robert received his engineering degree from Michigan Technological University. He worked in the engineering department for the City of Midland for many years.
Robert is survived by his wife, Diane Thomas; his son, Robert M. Thomas, and his wife, Leslie (Foy) Thomas, and their children Megan, Ethan, and Kara, of Bay Village, Ohio; his daughter, Julie K. Thomas, and her husband, Bill Pumphrey, and their children, Madeline and Matthew, of Ann Arbor, Michigan.
He died peacefully surrounded by his family. Cremation and private services have taken place. Robert will be missed by his loving family.

Published in Midland Daily News on May 27, 2020.
May 27, 2020
we will miss Bobs glove in left field, his steady bat at the plate,but most of all we miss our team mate Bob,
Marv Arthur
Friend
