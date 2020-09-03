Robert Krahnke
Robert H. "Bob" Krahnke passed away comfortably, Aug. 28, 2020, joining his beloved wife Katie who passed a year ago.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Patricia and her partner Kady; by his son, Steve and his wife Jane; and by his son, Ken, his fiancé Terri and her son, Kawika. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Sophie, Nell, Lauren and Alex; and by his brother, Donald and his wife Kitty.
Bob was born in Elkhorn, Wis. in 1933. His family soon moved to Madison, Wis. and then Milwaukee, where Bob attended Rufus King High School. He received a degree in chemistry from the University of Wisconsin where he was also in ROTC. He subsequently served in the Air Force both as a radar instructor and as the commander of a radar base in Korea, just after the war. He left the Air Force Reserve with the rank of captain.
He was hired as a research chemist by Dow Corning Corp where he had the privilege of working with many of Dow Corning's most important scientists. During that time, Bob received several honors for technical achievement and earned several patents related to silicone elastomers.
Bob was never one to bring work home with him, but instead kept busy making virtually any repair or improvement to the house on St. Mary's Drive. He played bridge, collected stamps and was an avid photographer. He planned long camping adventures for every summer, including trips to Nova Scotia, Yellowstone and the Great Smoky Mountains. Interlochen was a frequent destination, as were many state parks throughout Michigan.
Bob was active in the Midland Music Society where he met Katie in a production of "Song of Norway." They soon married at Trinity Lutheran Church where they were long time members; they sang in choir and served on many church committees.
They were always known as "Bob and Katie" and they did everything together. They continued to perform in the Midland Chorale and were influential in the creation of the Midland Center for the Arts. They loved the opera and frequently traveled to Detroit when the Metropolitan Opera was in town. They were enthusiastic supporters of their children and grandchildren, attending virtually every musical and sporting performance they could.
For the past several years, Bob took care of Katie as she struggled with Alzheimer's disease. Eventually they moved to Independence Village where Katie could live comfortably in memory care, while Bob lived independently, and then with assistance. Bob was able to visit Katie for several hours every day, and he became known to staff and residents in all areas of Independence Village, whom he valued as both friends and caregivers.
A small ceremony for family will be held at Midland Cemetery where Bob and Katie will join each other for eternity. In lieu of flowers, financial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, alz.org
. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.