Robert L. Stopka
Robert "Bob" L. Stopka of Midland, 69, passed Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at MidMichigan Health, peacefully with family by his side after a hard fought battle with cancer.
He was born Dec. 27, 1950, to John and Elizabeth (Dryzga) Stopka in Midland, and was the youngest of eight. He graduated from Midland High School in 1969. After high school he went to work for Saginaw Steering Gear, where he worked for 36 years and was a member of Local UAW 699. On May 25, 1985 he married Linda (Justice) in Midland.
Bob loved spending time with his children in Midland, Tennessee and South Carolina. He was a lifetime member of the Catholic church. Bob's hobbies included playing his drums and guitar for family and with various bands, flying his airplane and riding his motorcycle, 4-wheelers and Jeeps. He was a member of the Midland Gun Club, AOPA and season ticket holder of Midland Chemic football. As a self-proclaimed food critic, he enjoyed a good Friday night perch dinner.
He is survived by his wife, Linda (Justice) Stopka of Midland; children, Jennifer (Troy) Wysong of Midland, Jeffery (Lauren) Stopka of Tennessee, Ryan Stopka of South Carolina, Stephanie (Rick) Parker and Jamie (Jennifer) Stopka, all of Midland; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; his beloved dogs, Copper and Sawyer; sisters, Jean (Bob) Johnson of Harrison, and twin Roberta (Rodrigo) Barassi of Midland; and by many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, John and Betty; siblings, John, Mary Ann, James, Judy and Elaine; as well as his special dog, Molly.
The funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3109 Swede Ave. at Ashman Street. Father Rob Howe will celebrate Mass with graveside burial rites to follow in Old Calvary Cemetery on Eastman Avenue. The family will receive friends at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. on Friday from 4-7 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider making a donation in Bob's name to the University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center in Ann Arbor, MI; website: www.rogelcancercenter.org/giving
and click on donate now.
The family would also like to extend special thanks to the staff at MidMichigan Health who assisted with his care on the 4300 and 5600 units. Special appreciation goes to Kelly B., Kara K., Dr. Kotecha and his staff.