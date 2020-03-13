Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Streadwick. View Sign Service Information Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland 4210 N. Saginaw Rd Midland , MI 48640 (989)-839-9966 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert L. Streadwick

Robert (Bob) Streadwick passed away March 4, 2020 at his home in Sanford, surrounded by his family.

Born in Detroit, Bob was a proud Michigander who loved the outdoors. For many years, he fly-fished rivers and streams throughout the state, and in his parents' native Canada. More recently, he enjoyed simply observing wildlife as he kayaked, bicycled or hiked with his trusty dog by his side. An avid motorcyclist, he loved the freedom and adventure of the road. He motorcycled across the U.S. and Canada many times, awed by the scenery and vastness of the terrain. He also enjoyed traveling more broadly, experiencing new cultures and dabbling in new languages. He was grateful to be able to share these experiences with close friends and family.

Bob spent most of his career teaching English in the Michigan public school system, at the high school and junior high levels. Early on, he also taught at Alma College and Mid Michigan Community College. He was committed to his students and took great joy in their success.

Bob graduated from Bloomfield Hills High School, earned bachelor's degrees in English and philosophy from Alma College and a master's in English from Central Michigan University. He was a passionate life-long learner, who read voraciously even as he battled brain cancer. He loved literature, art and music, and was an accomplished guitarist, for whom playing was an integral part of every day. A friend recently described his guitar as an extension of his soul. He will be remembered for his kindness, intellect and sense of humor. If he had been able to read this, he would no doubt have found it all too much, and would have cut out the compliments and inserted a few quips.

He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, who is survived by his wife, Jeanne Dodd; his son and daughter, Ian and Madalyn (Wayne Schreck); and grandchildren, Madison Hunter (Micah Hales), Will and Ava-Marie. He was preceded in death by his son, Geoffrey, who died tragically at age 27. Bob fought stoically through his grief and through numerous difficult illnesses, with never a complaint. His focus was gratitude and concern for his family.

Friends and family are invited to attend a gathering to celebrate Bob's life on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 3-6 p.m. at Midland Center for the Arts. (Please note arrangements are subject to change due to the current state of emergency.) For those interested in making memorial donations, the family asks consideration of the following: The City Rescue Mission of Saginaw, 1021 Burt St., Saginaw, MI 48606; Midland's Open Door, 412 W. Buttles, Midland, MI 48640; The Humane Society of Midland County, 4371 E. Ashman St., Midland, MI 48642; and the Missaukee Humane Society, 5310 W. Houghton Lake Road, Lake City, MI 49651. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson MILLER Funeral Home.





