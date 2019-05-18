Robert Lewis Ball, 95, of Three Rivers, passed away in the early hours Monday, May 13, 2019. He was born April 23, 1924, the son of Raymond and Esta (Krauss) Ball in Gaylord.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at Hohner Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Ft. Custer National Cemetery, 15501 Dickman Road, Augusta, Mich. Everyone is encouraged to either meet at the funeral home no later than 10:15 am Tuesday, May 21 if following to graveside services, otherwise you can meet directly at Ft. Custer National Cemetery.
Memorials made in Robert's memory may be directed to Hospice of Southwest Michigan.