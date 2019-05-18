Robert Lewis Ball (1924 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lewis Ball.
Service Information
Hohner Funeral Home
1004 Arnold St
Three Rivers, MI
49093
(269)-279-5282
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hohner Funeral Home
1004 Arnold St
Three Rivers, MI 49093
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:15 AM
Hohner Funeral Home
1004 Arnold St
Three Rivers, MI 49093
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Ft. Custer National Cemetery
15501 Dickman Road
Augusta, MI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert Lewis Ball, 95, of Three Rivers, passed away in the early hours Monday, May 13, 2019. He was born April 23, 1924, the son of Raymond and Esta (Krauss) Ball in Gaylord.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at Hohner Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Ft. Custer National Cemetery, 15501 Dickman Road, Augusta, Mich. Everyone is encouraged to either meet at the funeral home no later than 10:15 am Tuesday, May 21 if following to graveside services, otherwise you can meet directly at Ft. Custer National Cemetery.

Memorials made in Robert's memory may be directed to Hospice of Southwest Michigan. Envelopes are available at Hohner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.hohnerfh.com
Published in Midland Daily News on May 18, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.