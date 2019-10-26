Robert Lloyd Archer, 63, of Midland, passed away Oct. 24, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 3, 1956 to the late Robert Lloyd Archer Jr. and Evelyn Goodin.
Robert worked as a mechanic at McArdle's & Heritage and various car dealerships for 25 years. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed hunting and working on his 1965 GTO. He loved his family and especially loved spending time with his grandson.
Robert is survived by his fiancée, Diane Shank; his daughter, Shelby JoLyn Archer; and his grandson, Parker Joseph Archer. He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn (Ruhl) Hoover. He was preceded in death by his niece, Ashlee Cook.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Midland Free Methodist Church with Pastor Gene LeForge officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family in his memory.Smith
-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Archer family; to share a special memory please visit www.smithminer.com
.