Robert Martin Snider

Robert Martin Snider, 83, passed away March 5, 2020 in Oro Valley, Arizona Bob entered the world as a four and half pound preemie in Morgantown, West Virginia, to parents Robert F. Snider and Margaret (Peggy) Biddle Snider. He grew up in Morgantown and went to Morgantown Junior High where he and Glenna met in the ninth grade. They graduated from Morgantown High School where they remained friends. The friendship increased in intensity and frequency as they both were students at West Virginia University, and two days after Glenna graduated in August 1957 they were married. She had a teaching job while he finished his chemical engineering degree. As many guys did then, he got his commission in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in the "difficult" duty station of Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin. While there two sons were born: Stephen Robert, and then a year later, Gregory Martin arrived.

His Air Force commitment had an interesting twist, as the Berlin Wall went up, President Kennedy announced to all military personnel that they were invited to continue for another year of duty. Bob was weeks away from discharge but he spent another year in the service.

He then began his chemical engineering career, first with Hercules Company in Brunswick, Georgia, Wilmington, Delaware and then to Birmingham, Michigan. He switched to Dow Corning Corp, and a move to Midland, where Eric Fleming, son number three joined the family. Bob had a happy and successful 31 years with Dow Corning, including a great four year move to Wales, U.K. It was a wonderful, life changing time for our whole family. He did enjoy our active long time membership in Midland First UMC and our many good friends and family in Midland.

After retirement, Arizona became our second home and have spent more and more time there. Bob loved the mountains, the climate, the culture, the university community, with all its opportunities and of course our church home at Vista de la Montana UMC and his work on the mission team, the coffee ministry and many earlier activities.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Frank and Virginia Squires; sister-in-law, Beverly Evans; and brother-in-law, Frank Squires Jr. He is survived by his wife, Glenna; sons, Steve (Jana) Snider, Greg (Kathy) Snider and Eric (Teri) Snider; 10 grandchildren, Laura Snider, Sara (Nic Miller) Snider, Michael Snider and fiancee Megan Kennedy, Bobby Prather, Evan Snider, Amy Snider and fiance Hunter Eichenberry, Abigail Snider, Justin Snider, Julia Snider and Benjamin Snider; brother-in-law, Travis Evans; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Vista de la Montana United Methodist Church, 3001 E. Miravista Lane, Tucson. Bob's service will be live-streamed and may be viewed at

