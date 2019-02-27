Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Neil Chapman. View Sign

Robert Neil Chapman was born Nov. 1, 1930 to Willard Steele Chapman and Dorothy Leiphart Chapman.



Neil graduated from Midland High School in 1947 at the age of 16. He then went to finish his education at Michigan Technological University with a degree in mechanical engineering.



Neil lost his first family due to an auto accident. In 1968 he married Dawn Elaine Ackerman. They just celebrated 50 years if marriage this past June.



Also surviving are three sons, Scott Chapman of Sacramento, Calif., Vaughn Chapman of Grosse Pointe Woods and Eric Chapman of Auburn; one grandson, Jonathan Chapman of Grosse Pointe Woods; and special nephew, Charles and Beverly Storm of Flushing.



Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Ardith Chapman, Sue and Mick Ten Hoor; brother-in-law, Larry Lindsay; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Storm; two brothers, J. LaVern and Allen Lee Chapman; sister-in-law, Sarah Jane Lindsay.



Neil enjoyed watching the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers. He also bowled for several years.



He was faithful to whatever church he attended, holding several offices until his health prevented him from doing so.



He passed away into the arms of Jesus, Feb. 25, 2019, at the Toni and Trish House in Fisherville.



A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Midland with Pastor Gary Lyvere officiating.



Viewing will be Thursday, Feb. 28, from 1-8 p.m. at Cunningham-Taylor Funeral Home. Those planning an expression of sympathy, envelopes for Our Savior Lutheran Church (Midland) and the Toni and Trish House (Fisherville) will be available.

Funeral Home Auburn Chapel-Cunningham-Taylor F.H.'s Inc.

312 W. Midland Rd P. O. Box 394

Auburn , MI 48611

(989) 662-4711 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close