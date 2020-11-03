Robert W. Charlton
Robert "Bob" W. Charlton, 68, died on November 1, 2020 at his home on Walloon Lake, surrounded by his loving family. Born on February 19, 1952 in Kansas City, Mo. to Cordelia and Stan Charlton, Bob lived a full and blessed life. After graduating from North Kansas City High School, Bob studied at the University of Missouri School of Journalism. While in school, he worked as a dishwasher at nearby Stephens College where a beautiful, young brunette caught his eye—his future wife, Maggie. Maggie and Bob were married for 44 years and were blessed with three sons. Bob spent 30 years with The Dow Chemical Co., retiring as global vice president of public affairs and communications (he undoubtedly would have liked to edit this before going to print). A four-year stint in Zurich, Switzerland created so many memorable experiences for the family.
Bob retired from the corporate life but it was only a change of scenery. He and Maggie settled in Breckenridge, Colo. for the winter season, where Bob spent over 100 days per year on the slopes—as a patroller for the Breckenridge Ski Patrol, and as a Level 3 professional ski instructor for the Breckenridge Ski and Ride team. Many thanks to Boyne Mountain for teaching Bob the fundamentals of being a great patroller! After 10 winters in Breckenridge, he and Maggie migrated to the west valley of Phoenix, Ariz. to enjoy a warmer climate. Bob's pickleball play improved each season in Arizona. Bob's dedication, determination and focus made him just good enough in order for Maggie not to consider him a liability in mixed doubles tournaments.
Bob spent summers on Walloon Lake—his favorite place in the world. The family settled on Walloon Lake in 1996 after returning from Europe. Originally landing on the lake for the winters (because of the close proximity to Boyne Mountain), the family ultimately stayed for the incredible summers. Whether it was maintaining immaculate landscaping, happy hour cruises, or family gatherings, Bob cherished every moment on the lake. But most importantly, Bob treasured the time he spent with his grandchildren on the lake. "Poppy Time" at the lake was a favorite of all five grandchildren.
Bob was strong in his faith, and had a robust network of Christian brothers and sisters through his affiliation with Walloon Lake Community Church in Michigan and Dessert Springs Community Church in Arizona. He felt strongly about being invested in the communities where he lived, and contributed time with many local organizations, including: The Salvation Army of Petoskey, Walloon Lake Association and Conservancy, Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation, Petoskey-Bay View Country Club, Goodyear PebbleCreek Rotary Club and Phoenix West Valley ESL Literacy Association. Bob was also a mediator with Northern Community Mediation.
A son, brother, husband, father, father-in-law, poppy, cousin, uncle, friend, colleague, mentor, teacher, and brother in Christ—Bob will be missed by so many. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Maggie; his three sons, Brad (Kristen), Brian (Chelsea), Scott (Genevieve); his five grandchildren, Jack, Thomas, Claire, Beau, Ford; and his two sisters, Ann Lester and Mary Beth Meyer (Doug); and so many more loving family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at Walloon Lake Community Church on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. EST, with a luncheon to follow. The family will be available beginning at 10 a.m. at the church to share memories about Bob.
In lieu of flowers, Bob asked that donations be made to The Salvation Army of Petoskey, specifically The Pathway of Hope Program. Donations can be made through the link below. Please check the "In memory of someone" box and put "Charlton 4 POH" or "For the Pathway of Hope Program in Honor of Bob Charlton" in the message area. https://donate.sawmni.org/give/194255/#!/donation/checkout?c_src=WebWMI&c_src2=Slider
. Donations can also be made by check with a notation on the bottom of the check in memory of Bob Charlton for the Pathway of Hope Program. Checks can be mailed to: The Salvation Army of Petoskey, 712 Pleasant St., Petoskey MI, 49770.