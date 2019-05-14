Robert Wilson Clarke, 75, of Midland, passed away May 12, 2019. He was born March 22, 1944 to the late Woodrow Wilson and Helen Faye (Carter) Clarke. Robert married Jo Ridgway on Aug. 12, 1967 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and they shared 52 loving years together.
Robert honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War
. He attended University of Souix Falls S.D., University of Nebraska at Omaha and Central Michigan University. Robert had a double master's degree in sciences/biology. He taught for 30 years in Coleman until his retirement in 1999. Robert loved to golf, play sudoku and crossword puzzles, was an active volunteer at the AARP taxaide program and Science Olympiad. Robert loved his dog Egwene, and cat Nynaeve very much.
Robert is survived by his brothers, Jim (Carol) Clarke, Steve (Shari) Clarke; brothers-in-law, Jac Ridgway, Jon (Catherine) Ridgway, Jeff Ridgway; sisters-in-law, Jan (Dan) Bates, Jill (Chris) Coelho; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Judy (Duane) Coats.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at First Baptist Church Midland, 915 Sugnet. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider First Baptist Church Midland and the Humane Society of Midland County.
