Robert E. Weiger, 90, of Evart, formerly of Midland, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac.



Mr. Weiger was born May 9, 1929 in Coleman to Frank and Mary (Smelser) Weiger. He married Beverly Joan Pomranky at the Midland Church of God and she preceded him in death in 1987. Robert spent most of his life in the Midland area and retired from The Dow Chemical Co. after working there for 30 years. He was a member of the Wesley Chapel in Midland and enjoyed distributing food to elderly and needy in the area. Robert loved spending time and fellowship at the Senior Center in Midland.



Mr. Weiger is survived by his daughter, Susan M. (Daniel) Mowat of Evart; his grandchildren, Mary Sue (Jeremiah) Ragsdale of Indianapolis, Ind., Kristen (Justin) Shaw of Sears, Kayla (fiancée Rob Lyons) Mowat of Evart; three great-grandchildren, Paul, Calvary and Olivia; his sister, Betty Pickering of North Carolina; and his brother, Jerry Weiger of North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Weiger; his wife, Beverly; and two sons, Robert Weiger and Greg Weiger.



A celebration honoring the life of Robert Eugene Weiger will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Wesley Chapel in Midland with Pastor Jim Barnhart officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of services. Robert will be laid to rest next to his wife in the Midland Cemetery.