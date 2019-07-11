Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert William "Bob" Charles Jr.. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Memorial service 11:00 AM Blessed Sacrament Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" William Charles Jr., 74, of Hampstead, N.C.; passed away suddenly on July 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in Wilmington, N.C.



He was born June 17, 1945, in Marion, Ind. to the late Robert and Irene Charles Sr. Bob moved to Midland as a child, where he went to school and began his printing career as a lithographer and pre-pressman. Bob married the former Kathleen Petrik on August 20, 1966, in Gladwin. Bob continued to work and mentor others in the printing industry. He belonged to various printing associations, until retiring as senior vice president of The F. P. Horak Company in 2011. Bob and Kathy enjoyed the RV life before settling in to Hampstead, N.C. in 2017.



Bob is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathleen; daughter, Michele and Jack Ebersole (Emily and Eric) of Hope Mills, N.C.; son, Robert and Nicki Charles III (Marjorie and Robert IV) of Bluffton, S.C.; son, Jeremy and Jaime Charles (James, Jordyn, Madison, and Christian) of Bluffton, S.C.; daughter, Megan and Michael Jenkins (Myleigh and Maci) of Midland.



Bob enjoyed hunting and fishing with his late father, passing on his love of the outdoors to his own children. Being Mr. Fix-it to all, he enjoyed sharing his knowledge with his grandchildren. Bob had a heart of gold when it came to other people's needs. Bob was the glue that held the family together as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Even with his jokes and whitty humor!



Members of Bob's family will hold visitation with friends on August 3, 2019, 10 a.m., at Blessed Sacrament, with a memorial service at 11 a.m., luncheon to follow.



Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider donating to The Miller Family Heart and Vascular Institue at Cleveland Clinic of Ohio or The American Legion Post 165 of Midland.



Andrews Mortuary of Wilmington was responsible for cremation.

Published in Midland Daily News on July 11, 2019

