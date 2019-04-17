Robin M. Gibson, 63, of Midland, died Sunday evening, April 14, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center after a short illness. She was born Oct. 21, 1955 in Flint, daughter of the late Robert and Virginia (Slavic) Heft. She graduated from Beaverton High School and attended MidMichigan Community College, receiving her LPN degree, later attending Davenport College where she received her RN. Robin was employed at MidMichigan Medical Center for 41 and a half years, retiring in 2015. On May 13, 1978 she married William Gibson and he survives her. She enjoyed caring for people, riding motorcycles with Bill, NASCAR, her fur-babies Dinky, Scooter, and Frader, and her family.
In addition to her husband, Robin is survived by her mother, Virginia Young; sisters, Teresa (Charles) Wakeman, Melody Coldwell and Raelene (Jim) Horn; nieces and nephews, Lyle and Tammy Gibson, Alaura Coldwell, Chas Wakeman and Alex and Paige Coldwell; great-niece, Crystal Gibson; great-great-nephew, Dallas Gibson; as well as many close friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Heft; nieces, Susan Gibson and Rachel Wakeman. Through her kindness and good deeds, Robin touched the lives of many people. She was truly loved and will be missed by all of us.
Funeral services will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St. with Pastor Roger Stauffer officiating. Robin's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2 p.m. until time of the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Robin's family.