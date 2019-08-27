Rodney Francis Coates, 80, of Grand Haven, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at Robbinswood Assisted Living. He was born July 31, 1939 in Detroit, to Helen Wilson and Francis Coates and was a lifelong resident of Michigan. Rodney went to high school at the Riverside Military Academy, received his bachelor's degree in psychology at Albion College, and his master of arts degree in psychology at Central Michigan University. He was a clinical psychologist for 32 years at Macomb County Probate Court, Midland County Probate Court, Gladwin Mental Health Center and Midland Mental Health Center. Rod was an avid naturist, often traversing some of the most off-grid terrain of Michigan in pursuit of adventure with his family. He delighted in multi-ethnic cooking and grilling and often experimented with and shared new recipes with his family and friends. Many also knew Rod as an engaging storyteller who could inspire joy and hilarity through his experiences in the world.
He leaves his two children: son, James (Michele) Coates; daughter, Susan Coates (Taj Moore); three grandchildren, Cameron, Emily, and Rumi; and close companion, Barbara Brummell.
A private family service will be held in Colorado at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ottawa County Parks Foundation. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com
