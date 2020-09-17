1/1
Roger Allen Briggs
Roger Allen Briggs
Roger Allen Briggs, 67, of Midland, died as a result of a motorcycle accident in Arkansas on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Smith-Miner Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time and a full obituary will run in the Midland Daily News.



Published in Midland Daily News on Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Miner Funeral Home
2700 W Wackerly St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 832-8844
September 17, 2020
Roger, you are one of the kindest and generous souls in the world. So very sorry our world will not have you gracing it any longer. My heart breaks for your family. Prayers and love to your love ones. My sincere condolences.

Jean M. Bean
Classmate
September 17, 2020
My heart goes out to Roger’s family in this hard time. My sincere condolences to his family and friends.
Laurie Van Cleve
Classmate
