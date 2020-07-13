Roger C. MarkellRoger Cleon Markell, 94, of Midland passed away peacefully Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Brittany Manor.He was born April 22, 1926 in Mason to Hugh Markell and Margurite (Stark) Markell. Roger grew up in Holt, Mich. and graduated from Holt High School. He married his high school sweetheart, June Harris on Sept. 4, 1943 in Indiana. Upon graduation Roger entered the U.S. Army toward the end of World War II and served in Europe as the war ended there.Returning to Holt after the Army to his wife and young daughter, he enrolled in Michigan State College on the GI Bill. He graduated with a degree in recreation administration. Roger and June arrived in Midland in 1952 with four young children and began work at the Midland Community Center.Family, occupation, community and St. John's Episcopal Church, were all extremely important to Roger.Roger is survived by his children, Beth Darnell of Largo, Fla., Roger and Barbara Markell of Midland, Jerry and Nancy Markell of Mesa, Ariz., Matt Markell of Grayling, Jen Markell (Jan) of Elsie, Lisa Markell of Northport; and son-in-law, Bob Smith (Sue) of Alpena. Also surviving are his precious grandchildren, Sarah (Todd) Richardson, Caroline Smith, Katherine (Adrian) Lopez, Richard Darnell, Cam (Carly) Markell, Amanda (Ken) Markell, JJ (Aimie) Markell, Roy (Rachel) McEwen, Colin (Heather) McEwen, Kresta (Shawn) Baker, Mandie (Larry) Collicker, Felicia Maxson. He was blessed with great-grandchildren, Kate, Megan, Roger, Ahman, Nadia, Sophia, Caleb, Macie, Chloe, Caitlyn, Conner, Nichole, Jack, Ashley, Joe, Max, Lawrence, Nora, Jakai, Damari and one on the way. He was active with children and grandchildren and their activities. Roger enjoyed and suffered with each child's, grandchild's and great-grandchild's successes and failures and loved hearing from, talking with and talking about them.He was preceded in death by his father; mother; brother; daughter, Candy; son-in-law, Wayne Darnell; granddaughter, Erin.Roger worked his whole career at the Midland Community Center, 40 years, the last 11 as executive director. The Center and the community were extremely important to him and his philosophy of recreation was the manner in which he lived. Active in sports in high school, he continued recreationally with volleyball, handball, swimming, enjoyed cards and games of all kinds and was active into his late 80's with horseshoes. He strived for all of his community to be involved with recreation at the Center.Roger loved Midland and all it offered and in the later years he resided at his beloved Riverside and King's Daughters. Both of which were close to "the old neighborhood" and the Community Center which meant so much to him.He was active at St. John's Episcopal Church and served in various capacities including senior warden and junior warden, and on various committees. Roger was involved with Midland Rotary and we all remember the annual pancake suppers. He was elected to the Midland County Sports Hall of Fame for his promotion of swimming and the various area that helped athletes improve and stay in shape in the off season. He was extremely proud of the recognition for what he had done to help those using the center to become better athletes.A private graveside service is planned with the Rev. Jim Harrison of St. John's Episcopal Church officiating. A celebration of Roger's life will be planned for later when we can all gather. In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Camp Neyati, P.O. Box 2072, Midland, MI 48641-2072 or King's Daughters of Midland, 2410 Rodd St., Midland, MI 48640. A special thanks to Brittany Manor for Roger's end of life care. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.