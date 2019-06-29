Roland Frederick "Fred" Provost, 81, went through the doors of Heaven on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland. The son of the late Roland and Lucille Provost was born Nov. 27, 1937 in Richfield, Mich.
Fred attended Ferris Institute, receiving a degree in retail selling and advertising, then went on for further education at Michigan State University before joining the U.S. Army
. After serving his country in the Army as a court reporter, Fred began his career as an accountant, but found his true passion in driving. Fred spent many years driving his beloved Kenworth before moving on to driving a motor coach.
Fred married Karen Burke on April 14, 1962 in the Community of Christ (RLDS) church in Midland. They made their home in Midland and raised two children, Michael and Elizabeth.
A long time member of the Community of Christ Church (RLDS) Fred was a member of the priesthood as well as the choir directed by his wife, Karen.
Fred is survived by his wife, Karen of 57 years; sister-in-law, Dawn (Doane) Provost; son, Mike (Rachel) Provost; daughter, Elizabeth Fortner; grandchildren, Megan (Jackson) Pritchett, Brooke Fortner, Taylor Provost, Shanna Fortner; and many nephews and nieces.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Lucille Provost; his brother and sister-in-law, Clare (Vivian) Provost; and brother, Doane Provost.
Visitation will be at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., Midland, on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. and at the Christ Covenant Church (formerly Community of Christ) 2821 Ashman St. on Tuesday, July 2 from noon until the time of service.
Funeral services will be held at the Christ Covenant Church (formerly Community of Christ) 2821 Ashman St. on Tuesday, July 2 at 1 p.m.
A graveside service will be take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Mackinaw City on Wednesday, July 3 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sanford Community of Christ Church, 264 W. Saginaw Road, Sanford, MI 48657 or Seasons Adult Day Health Services, 4812 Dublin Ave., Midland, MI 48642.