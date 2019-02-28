Roland, 76, of Midland, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Ron was born Nov. 23, 1942 in Midland, to the late Roland and Lois (Hitchins) Gillespie. He graduated from Arthur Hill high school. On Nov. 27, 1971 he married the love of his life, Daile (DeLong) and they have shared their lives together for more than 47 years.
Ron had a lifelong passion for fishing and camping. He enjoyed going to Fletchers Pond and Canada Creek for many years. Ron loved his family and enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible. He also enjoyed doing yard work and taking care of their home.
Ron is survived by his wife, Daile; three children, Stephanie and (Michael) Niles of Midland, Roxanne and (Justin) Eastman of Midland and Andrew Gillespie of Auburn; three grandchildren, Gregory Niles, Brittany and Katrina Gillespie; and one great-grandchild, Brooklin Jones.
In accordance with Ron's wishes, cremation has taken place.