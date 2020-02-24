Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Roland Lee Halm. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Roland Lee Halm

Dr. Roland Lee Halm, 79, of Midland, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor surrounded by his loving family. Roland was born April 9, 1940 in Owosso, son of the late Wendel and Josephine (Franc) Halm. Roland grew up in Thomas Township and graduated from Saginaw High School in 1958. He earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Michigan State University. On Aug. 22, 1964 he married the former Linda Cooper at the First United Methodist Church in Saginaw; she survives him.

Roland joined Dow Corning Corp in 1968 after receiving a Ph.D. degree in chemical engineering from Syracuse University. He held various positions in the research, analytical and process engineering functions. His area of expertise included application of thermodynamic analysis, fundamental concepts in research, process development and in resolving complex manufacturing problems. He made major technological contributions through his innovations in silicon manufacturing, the direct process and the efficient separation and interconversion of methyl intermediate monomers.

In 1996 The Saginaw Valley Patent Law Association honored Roland with the Fire of Genius Award. Dr. Roland Halm developed over 40 patents throughout his career at Dow Corning.

In addition to his loving wife of 55 years, Linda, Dr. Roland Halm is survived by his sons, Devin Halm and Darin Halm; daughter-in-law, Jeannie Halm; granddaughter, Brittany Halm; and many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wendell Halm Jr.

Services celebrating Dr. Halm's life will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 315 W. Larkin St. in Midland, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial rites in Midland Cemetery will take place at a later date. The family will receive friends at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., Midland on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider First United Methodist Church or .





