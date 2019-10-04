Romia Dudzik, 95, of Midland, died Wednesday morning, Oct. 2, 2019 at Midland King's Daughters Home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Feb. 27, 1924 in Chicago, Ill., daughter of the late Attilio and Ann (Napoli) Sartori. On Oct. 26, 1946, Romia married Richard Leo Dudzik in Chicago. He preceded her in death June 10, 2006. She worked as a secretary for The Dow Chemical Co. as well as Carpenter Elementary School until her retirement. Romia was a charter member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and was a great cook. She will always be remembered and missed for her loving and caring ways in addition to her faith-filled positive outlook on life.
Romia is survived by her two sons, Richard M. (Susan) Dudzik of Harbor Springs and Ronald J. (Valerie) Dudzik of Gowen; three grandchildren, Matthew (Audrey) Dudzik of Mendon, Vt., Emily (Joel) Weikle and Bryant Dudzik all of Grand Rapids. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Edward Ryan of St. John, Ind.; and sister-in-law Sheila Sartori. In addition to her parents and husband, Romia was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony Sartori; and sister, Carmela Ryan.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Father Rob Howe will officiate with interment to follow in New Calvary Cemetery. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5-7 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Heartland Hospice or Midland King's Daughters Home.