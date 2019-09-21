Ronald D. McDonald, 75, of Gladwin, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Saginaw Covenant Hospital. He was born Dec. 31, 1943, the son of Francis and Bernice (Millard) McDonald in Redford. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army
and National Guard, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam era. On Dec. 8, 1973, he was united in marriage to his true love Mary Rodabaugh in Farwell. He was employed as a CNC operator for Simpson Industries until 1998, and retired from East Jordan Plastics in 2008. After his retirement, he delivered the Midland Daily News in the Gladwin and Coleman area for several years until 2018. He was a member of the Community of Christ in Gladwin where he served as an elder.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 45 years, Mary McDonald of Gladwin; three daughters, Jane (Brian) Sisley of Orlando, Fla., Judy (fiancé Mike) McDonald of Orlando, Jen (Matt) Anderson of Rio Rico, Ariz.; son, David (Sarah) McDonald of Midland. His children blessed him with nine grandchildren, Elizabeth, Timothy and Logan Sisley, Malia, Makayla and Maxwell Anderson, Peyton Shepardson, Dylan and Veronica McDonald. He is also survived by two sisters, Earlene Schreiner and Joyce (Roger) Elkins; brother, Paul McDonald; along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Roger and Dale; sister, Eleanor.
Funeral services with military honors will be conducted on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, 11 a.m. at the Community of Christ Church, Gladwin. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, from 3-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hall-kokotovichfuneralhome.com