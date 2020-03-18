Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald F. Green. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald F. Green, 65, of Midland, entered into the presence of his Lord peacefully on March 17, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born Nov. 20, 1954 to Elmer and Charlotte Green in Aztec, N.M. He married the love of his life, Sharon, on June 6, 1981 and enjoyed 38 wonderful years together.

Ron was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked at The Dow Chemical Co. in pharmaceutical research for 26 years. He was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church. He loved studying the scripture and authored a book of Biblical prophecy. In retirement he enjoyed being part of the security team at Calvary Baptist Academy and spending time with his grandchildren.

Ron had many accomplishments, but he will be remembered as the greatest dad. He had the perfect dad joke to insert into any conversation. There was not a shortcut that he wouldn't take or a landmark he could not identify. He taught his girls how to ride bikes and catch a fish. He would sing the same silly song over and over again because it made them laugh. He shared his passion for photography with Krista and his love of scuba-diving with Carrie. He never missed an opportunity to make sure the world knew how proud he was of his daughters. He taught them to be strong independent women but was also always there to rescue them when called upon. There are countless moments like the few listed above, each resonating with love. Ron made sure his family knew how much they were loved every day.

Ron will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Killey) Green; children, Carrie (Mike) Wimmer, Krista (Josh) Sessink; his granddaughters, Onalee, Emery and Amelia; father, Elmer Green; brother, David (Fawn) Green; sisters, Barbara (David) Gosnell, Denise (Craig) Coulter; best friend of countless years, Ken (Linda) Shelley; brother-in-law, Don (Terri) Killey; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte (Russell) Green; as well as several aunts and uncles.

A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. March 20, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church of Midland, with Pastor Don Killey and Pastor Dan Dickerson officiating. Due to the current government restrictions, only immediate family may be in attendance. The service will be live-streamed on

