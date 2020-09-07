1/1
Ronald Holcomb
1932 - 2020
Ronald Lee "Hoak" Holcomb, 88, of Sanford, died Saturday morning, Sept. 5, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center. He was born Aug. 2, 1932 in Belding, son of the late Glen and Essie (Vandenbrock) Holcomb. Ronald served in the U.S. Navy and then worked as a pipe insulator for 25 years. In his younger years, Ronald enjoyed fishing and was a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan. He also enjoyed going to the casino with his wife Dorothy whom he married Nov. 10, 2012. Ronald was a member of the Sanford American Legion Post 443, Sanford Moose Lodge 2519 and the Sanford Eagles Post 3677 where he made many great friendships.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Holcomb; and best friends, Neil "Buster" Alexander and Duane Howard. In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his first wife, Eva.
Graveside services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 in New Hope Cemetery. Ronald's wife and friends will receive visitors at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler Street, on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the procession to the cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Pardee Cancer Treatment Fund.





Published in Midland Daily News on Sep. 7, 2020.
