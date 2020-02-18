Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Howard Baney. View Sign Service Information Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown 404 North Main Street Gainesville , FL 32601 (352)-376-7556 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Ronald Howard Baney, 87, resident of Gainesville, Fla., died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 in the Plaza Rehabilitation Center, Gainesville, following a long illness.

Dr. Baney was born in Alma, Nov. 26, 1932 to the late Howard Eugene and Emma Marie Wilson Baney. He graduated from Alma College, where he received his B.S. and then from the University of Wisconsin, where he received his Ph.D. Dr. Baney worked as a research scientist for Dow Corning Corp, living and working for six years in Japan, and was instrumental on working on the heatshields used in the Apollo space missions. He had a wide and varied career, including working on blood/brain barriers and working on a stronger hand sanitizer, and received a number of patents on his inventions.

He loved to travel, and he and his wife Jean travelled to every continent, camping and animals. Dr. Baney was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, a member of the Young Men of America and in Gainesville, a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was active in Kiwanis.

Dr. Baney was a Christian and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was preceded in death by a son, David Wallace Baney.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jean Baney; one daughter, Ellen Nodine; a twin brother, Raymond John (Marlyn) Baney; two granddaughters, Jean (Mark) Walls and Alicia (Ron) Hall; five great-grandchildren, Emma "Dylan," Anna, David, Danella and Lacy.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Trinity United Methodist Church, 4000 NW 53rd Ave., Gainesville, Fla., with Dr. Marvin McMillan, officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery, Portland, Ore. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , Post Office Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Please visit his memorial page at

