Ronald J. Potter
Ronald J. Potter, 87, of Bay City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at his residence with his wife and family by his side. The son of the late Hiram and Olive (Banes) Potter was born Dec. 3, 1932 in Mackinaw County and graduated from Rudyard High School. Ron served his country honorably with the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Korea. Ron worked on iron ore freighters that sailed the Great Lakes for 15 seasons, the last one as a wheelsman on the Arthur M. Anderson. Ron went on to work for the City of Midland, and then for General Motors for 30 years before retiring in 1998.
Sports were a big part of Ron's life. He and Pat have been members of the Tower Point Tennis Club for over 25 years. He played on the 3.5, 3.0 and 2.5 teams and volunteered his time setting up for tournaments, cleaning the courts, setting up for the spaghetti dinner and so much more. Ron loved to hike, climbing Picacho Peak and Flatiron along with many trails in the Superstitions. He had many great stories about hiking the Grand Canyon to Phantom Ranch with his TP friends and their adventures along the way.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, the former Patricia B. Steinka whom he married on Dec. 18, 1965 in Midland; sons, Darryl (Kimberly) Potter of Midland, Darin (Lauri) Potter of Sanford; grandchildren, Matt (Samantha) Potter, Courtney Potter (Michael Destrampe), and Zachary Potter.
In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his brothers, Floyd, Albert, Ralph, Marvin; and sisters, Isabel, Berniece, Jewel and Donna.
A celebration of Ron's life will take place at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home with burial in Midland City Cemetery. Chris Radcliffe, spiritual care councilor for Residential Hospice will officiate. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Guests are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines. There will be a video of the service available afterwards at www.wilson-miller.com
The family would like to thank Residential Hospice for the wonderful care given to both Ron and his family during this difficult time. Memorial contributions may be offered to Residential Hospice Foundation in Ron's memory, 5440 Corporate Dr. Ste 400, Troy, MI 48098. Personal messages of condolence may be offered to the family at www.wilson-miller.com