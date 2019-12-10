Ronald "Ron" LeRoy Munger, 70, of Beaverton, went to his heavenly home, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Horizons Senior Living Center in Gladwin after a nine-year battle with Parkinson's.



He leaves his wife of 46 years, Jean (Dopp) Munger; his daughter, Candy (Kent) Brugger of Spring Arbor; son, Gary (Tanya) Munger of Bay City; grandchildren, Ellie, Evan, Emma, Nolan and Landon; and many dear friends.



Ron was born May 14,1949, to Arthur Jr. and Stella Jane (Winn) Munger, the middle child of siblings Thomas (Pat) Munger of Texas and Connie (Doug) Kapff of Beaverton. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tom.



Ron was a graduate of Beaverton High School where he was an active athlete, playing a sport every season, and sometimes two. Not long after graduation, Ron went to work for the City of Midland. He spent his entire career working for the city (1968-2003) and enjoyed his work in the outdoors as a heavy equipment operator, laborer, forester and golf course greenskeeper. He also joined the Michigan National Guard in 1968.



Ron was a talented vocalist, singing gospel music with the King's Delmonicos and traveling to area churches for concerts. Even a snowstorm couldn't keep them away from their ministry, and one week Ron was picked up via snowmobile to meet the group. Throughout his life, many young couples invited Ron to sing at their weddings.



While working in Midland, Ron saw a senior photo of a lovely young lady hanging in a camera shop window. While attending a revival service, he saw her in person and asked her on a date to go snowmobiling. Ron and Jean were married on Aug. 3, 1973, and built their home together in Beaverton, where they raised their family and Jean is still a resident.



Ron was a member of the Church of Daniel's Band in Beaverton. Through the years, he played softball, sang in the choir, led youth group and served as Wednesday evening prayer meeting leader. He was active in keeping the football field game-ready for Beaverton High School by painting lines, volunteering at track meets and coaching and umpiring for little league. Ron gave the gift of life regularly, donating 23 gallons of blood in his lifetime.



Loving the outdoors, Ron would daily walk "the property" and feed the deer. Hobbies were bow and rifle hunting for deer, rabbit hunting, fishing, keeping up with his favorite sports teams (including his grandchildrens') and daily coffee with good friends. Family camping trips were a priority, and in their retirement years, Ron and Jean took several cruises, traveling as far as Colombia, Alaska and road trips to the west coast.



The family would like to thank the nurses of Compassus and caregivers at Horizon Senior Living VI for their compassion and quality care for Ron during his final days.



Visitation will be held at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton, on Dec. 10, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and at 10 a.m. at the church. A celebration of life will take place at the Church of Daniel's Band, Beaverton, on Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions can be given to the Church of Daniel's Band or Michigan Parkinson Foundation.