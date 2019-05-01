Ronald, 71, of Rhodes, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was born Nov. 28, 1947 in Bay City to the late Mark and Florence (Kummert) Dennis. He served his country in the U.S. Marines. He married Barbara Snider on Aug. 13, 1983 at the Bay City Free Methodist Church. Ron retired from The Dow Chemical Co., he enjoyed hunting, fishing and farming was a hobby. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.



Surviving besides his wife of 35 years, are their children, Thomas (Nicole) Dennis and Timothy (Andrea) Dennis; grandchildren, Jacob, Mason, Lucy, Molly, Henry and Eli; brothers, Dale Dennis, Patrick Dennis; and a sister, Connie Uhan. He was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Dennis.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home with Pastor John Tousciuk presiding with cremation to follow with military funeral honors. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 4-8 p.m. On Thursday, friends may visit from 10 a.m. until time of service.