Ronald A Malis, 84, passed away peacefully at Colonial Villa of Midland, April 9, 2019. He was born June 15, 1934, in Detroit, to Leonard and Jane (Tytko) Malis. Ron always considered Detroit home even after moving to Midland to be near family in 2013.



Ron graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in electrical engineering, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. His loyalty was always for the Wolverines, even when he later went to Michigan State University and received a master's in business administration. He then became an owner of Porter Street Station restaurant near the original Tiger Stadium - the perfect career for him as he was always willing to plan or attend a party.



He was actively involved in the Detroit area, volunteering at Old St. Mary's Church, Capuchin Soup Kitchen, Young Republicans and Polish Century Club. Ron was also an avid traveler, planning many canoeing excursions, European ski adventures and trips to the Winter Olympics from 1980 to 2010 that included Sarajevo and Nagano, Japan.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Roger H. Jennings. He is survived by his sister, Suzanne (Sue) Malis Jennings of Midland; his nieces, Suzie (Denny) Knoff and Buffy (Randy) Hall of Midland; his nephews, Bob (Bridget) Jennings, Jim (Julie) Jennings and Tom (Heather) Jennings; 16 great-nieces and nephews and one great-great-nephew.



A funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3109 Swede Ave, Midland, will be celebrated Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. Ron's family will receive guests at the church from 10 a.m. until Mass. Interment will be at Midland Cemetery, 3220 Orchard Dr., Midland. Those who wish to remember Ron in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 4390 Conner St., Detroit, MI 48215. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Directors.