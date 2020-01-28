Ronald O'Dell, 88, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Ronald was born May 5, 1931 in Midland, son of the late Ralph and Arnetta (Rook) O'Dell, a lifelong resident of North Bradley and Sanford area.
Ron worked for the division of forestry in California, served as a sergeant in the Korean War
and worked at Fisher Body in Flint before going to work for and retiring from Dow Corning Corp after 33 years as a distillation operator. Ron also worked as a carpenter building many homes and stores in Sanford, Coleman, Edenville, Auburn and Bay City areas.
Ron married the former Esther Thomas on Nov. 3, 1951 in Sanford. They have four children, Joanne (Ed) Briggs of Hope, Rhonda O'Dell of Freeland, Brad (Rose) O'Dell and Brian (Heidi) O'Dell all of Sanford. Ron was blessed with 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Surviving brothers are Carl (Kay) O'Dell of Florida, Larry (Marilyn) O'Dell of Gladwin, Wayne O'Dell, Dennis (Toni) O'Dell both of Sanford. He was preceded in death by brothers Erwin, Robert, Dale; a sister, Alice Clarke; and a grandson, James O'Dell.
Ron loved hunting, fishing, carving and winter travels with his wife Esther. His family gave him the most joy in life.
Funeral services for Ron will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Pastor Terry Nelson and Pastor Darrell Bentley will officiate with burial in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Ron's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Edenville or MidMichigan Home Care. Full military honors will be presented by the Midland Area Veterans
.