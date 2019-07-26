Ronald Richard Miley II, 45, of Sanford died unexpectedly Friday, July 19, 2019 in Bay City. He was born May 3, 1974 in North Carolina, son of Ronald Richard Miley and Marilyn (Drake). Ron worked as a painter for most of his life and most recently as a landscaper. He loved riding his Harley and spending time with his family and friends.
Ron is survived by his mother and stepfather, Marilyn and Robert Bergeron of Sanford; sisters, Wendy Miley of Inkster, Bobby Miley, Regina Miley and Ema Miley all of Hemitt, Calif.; brother, Erick Forshee of Midland; his father, Ronald Miley of Hemitt; grandma, Ida Drake of Sanford; stepsister, Alana Bergeron of Grand Rapids; stepbrother, Brandon Bergeron of East Jordan. Also surviving is one niece, Raina; four nephews, Erick, Konner, Carter and Sam. Ron was preceded in death by brother, Teddy; uncle, Randy; uncle, Denny; uncle, Jerry; grandpa, Bob; grandpa, Clarence; grandma, Marie; and aunt, Regina.
Funeral services for Ron will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. Michael Brand "Hookerman" will officiate with burial in Lee Township Cemetery. Ron's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4-7 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family.