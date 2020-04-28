Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Walker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Walker

Ronald Roy Walker passed away unexpectedly, March 27, 2020. Ron was born Aug. 16, 1931 in Bay County, Frankenlust Township. He graduated from Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw in 1948 and soon began working at The Dow Chemical Co.

In 1952, he joined the U.S. Army and served in Korea as a military policeman until 1954. Upon his return he worked building homes for Morgan Construction Company in Midland.

He met and married Mary Lorraine Linseman in 1957 and they had three children, Lisa, Jason and Jana. They moved to Midland and in 1961, Ron began working for the City of Midland where he rose to become the chief building inspector.

In 1972, he accepted a job offer with National Forest Products Association and relocated the Walker family to Columbus, Ohio, followed by moves to Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley California.

After retiring, Ron and Lorraine left California and moved back to Michigan, making their home in Charlevoix. A subsequent move back to Palm Desert, Calif. reunited them with their children and grandchildren.

He was a proud veteran, enjoyed spending time with family and traveling with Lorraine. Some of their more memorable trips were to Australia, Europe and Hawaii.

Ron was preceded in death by his father and mother, Carl and Viola (Goetz) Walker; wife, Mary Lorraine; sisters, Joan Walker and Carol Wenzel. He is survived by his sister, Patsy McKeith; brother, Jerry Walker; his children, Lisa Larsen (David), Jason Walker (Michelle), Jana Ewles (David) and Paula Carpenter Skytte (Kurt); 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Ronald WalkerRonald Roy Walker passed away unexpectedly, March 27, 2020. Ron was born Aug. 16, 1931 in Bay County, Frankenlust Township. He graduated from Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw in 1948 and soon began working at The Dow Chemical Co.In 1952, he joined the U.S. Army and served in Korea as a military policeman until 1954. Upon his return he worked building homes for Morgan Construction Company in Midland.He met and married Mary Lorraine Linseman in 1957 and they had three children, Lisa, Jason and Jana. They moved to Midland and in 1961, Ron began working for the City of Midland where he rose to become the chief building inspector.In 1972, he accepted a job offer with National Forest Products Association and relocated the Walker family to Columbus, Ohio, followed by moves to Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley California.After retiring, Ron and Lorraine left California and moved back to Michigan, making their home in Charlevoix. A subsequent move back to Palm Desert, Calif. reunited them with their children and grandchildren.He was a proud veteran, enjoyed spending time with family and traveling with Lorraine. Some of their more memorable trips were to Australia, Europe and Hawaii.Ron was preceded in death by his father and mother, Carl and Viola (Goetz) Walker; wife, Mary Lorraine; sisters, Joan Walker and Carol Wenzel. He is survived by his sister, Patsy McKeith; brother, Jerry Walker; his children, Lisa Larsen (David), Jason Walker (Michelle), Jana Ewles (David) and Paula Carpenter Skytte (Kurt); 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020

