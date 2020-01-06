Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Walter Nowak. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald Walter Nowak, 62, passed away peacefully at MidMichigan Regional Medical Center, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and caring staff. He was born on Aug. 27, 1957 to his loving parents Walter and Helen (Wyzkiewicz)Nowak.



Ronnie resided in Midland his entire life, spending most of it in the care of his loving mother. He was a member of St. Gabriel Church in Auburn. Ron attended Ashman Street School, graduating at the age of 26. He then went on to work at the Arnold Center in Midland where he felt so proud to bring home a paycheck. He worked there for 23 years before his retirement. He also worked at Ray's Bicycle Shop in Midland. In Ron's younger years, he participated in the Special Olympics. Ron loved music with his favorites being The Beatles, Johnny Cash, Alan Jackson and Elvis. He also loved his polka music. Ron loved to attend dances, walk the mall and bowl. He was very loving, caring, funny and social. He was also stubborn and strong-willed. He changed the lives of many that knew him. He was very loved. For the past 10 years, Ron lived independently with loving staff in his own apartment.



Ron is survived by his loving sisters, Carolyn Rytlewski, Pat (Dan) Ratell; and brother, Bob (Dorine) Nowak; nieces and nephews, Lori (Dan) Pashak, Rob (Julie) Rytlewski, Roxi Miller (Kevin), Mike (Dawn) Nowak, Jeff Ratell and Jenna (Shawn) McNally; great-nieces and nephews, Ryan (Melissa) Pashak, Brad (Rina) Pashak, Jayson and Brandon Rytlewski, Harold (Shyla) Miller, Aaron Miller, Jessica Donakowski and Tessa McNally; great-great-nephews and nieces, Bruce and Clark Miller, Mila Oneil and Kelsey Pashak; former roommate, Duane Libbey; special cousins, Bonnie and Chris Spegel and Carol Goulet; numerous cousins; and a loving aunt, Vermilda Wyzkiewicz. Ron loved his family.



Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Walt and Helen Nowak; his brother-in-law, Jim Rytlewski; many aunts, uncles and cousins.



We would like to thank Tamara Mussleman and the staff of Christian Home Services for taking excellent care of Ron, especially Stephanie Zelno who spent the last six years with Ron and loved him like her own. Also, his present staff, Tiff, Austin, David, Emileah and Kristen; past staff, Tina, Toni, Brad, Adam, Joe, Amanda, Alecia, Daryn, Chuck and all the others who worked so patiently with Ron. You were a great influence in Ron's life, and he loved all of you. Also, a thank you to Angela Wend, Ron's case manager from Community Mental Health.



A Mass of Christian burial will take place Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Gabriel West Campus, Fisherville. Ron's family will receive visitors at 9 a.m. until the time of service. Cremation will follow. The Rev. Fr. Thomas E. Sutton will officiate. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Arnold Center of Midland, Toni and Trish House or St. Gabriel's Catholic Church.



Go forth, my dear brother to be in the loving arms of your mom and dad. I know that they have been waiting for you.

